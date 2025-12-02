Bangladesh Bank to issue new banknote of Tk 500 Thursday
Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to issue a new banknote Tk 500 from its 'Historical and Archaeological Architecture of Bangladesh' series on Thursday.
The new note, bearing the signature of Governor Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, is part of a series that will eventually cover all denominations.
The central bank has already put new Tk 1,000, Tk 100, Tk 50, and Tk 20 notes from this new design series into circulation.
The new Tk 500 note will initially be issued from Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office on 4 December, and subsequently from its other branch offices across the country.
The new note is being introduced with a contemporary design and enhanced security features.