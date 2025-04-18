Video of ‘rape victim’, taken by OC, make rounds on social media

Video clips available on social media platform, Facebook, showed the woman speaking in English sitting in the OC’s room, and appreciating the police’s efforts. However, many people threw gibes at her in the comments.

Tonni Shom, member of the rights body, Odhikar, said that the woman filed the case on allegation of rape and torture. It is very saddening to record the video in the OC’s mobile phone in such a manner, as well as to release the video clips in social media. Law enforcement agencies must be more sensitive and careful on these matters.

Sahad Uddin, public prosecutor of the Women and Children Tribunal of Feni judge court, said, “Police cannot make video of such victims and hand it over to anyone without the court’s permission. The police have no authority to release such videos in social media either. Even if the matter is related to a compliment, it is not the duty of police to record video and distribute it. The court will be informed of the activities of the police during the next hearing.”