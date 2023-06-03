Three investigation committees formed over clashes

The Chittagong University (CU) authorities have formed three committees to investigate sporadic clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

CU proctor Nurul Azim Shikdar, said the committees have been asked to submit their reports within three working days.

The CU authorities formed a three-member committee headed by provost of Alaul Hall, professor Faridul Alam on Wednesday.

On Thursday, another three-member probe body, headed by provost of Shaheed Abdur Rab Hall professor Danesh Mia, was formed and another committee was formed to look into the incident of putting the office of CU’s proctor office under lock and key on Thursday.