Panic at Narsingdi epicentre: Stampede, fainting, panic attacks send 62 to hospital

A roof collapse during the earthquake in Narsingdi has left three people, including two children, seriously injured. The incident took place at a house adjacent to a women’s madrasah in the Gabtali area of Chinishpur Union, Sadar upazila this morning, Friday.

Another 59 people arrived at Narsingdi sadar hospital and the district hospital with minor injuries, or after fainting or suffering panic attacks, physicians said.

The three critically injured are Md Delwar, 37, a resident of the house, and his two children Tasfia, 17, and Omar, 9. After providing initial treatment at Narsingdi sadar hospital, all three were referred to Dhaka in critical condition.