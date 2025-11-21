Earthquake
Panic at Narsingdi epicentre: Stampede, fainting, panic attacks send 62 to hospital
A roof collapse during the earthquake in Narsingdi has left three people, including two children, seriously injured. The incident took place at a house adjacent to a women’s madrasah in the Gabtali area of Chinishpur Union, Sadar upazila this morning, Friday.
Another 59 people arrived at Narsingdi sadar hospital and the district hospital with minor injuries, or after fainting or suffering panic attacks, physicians said.
The three critically injured are Md Delwar, 37, a resident of the house, and his two children Tasfia, 17, and Omar, 9. After providing initial treatment at Narsingdi sadar hospital, all three were referred to Dhaka in critical condition.
Locals said that during the earthquake, construction materials were flung from the roof of a nearby multi-storey building onto the one-storey house.
Part of its roof collapsed. Delwar and his children were attempting to flee the house at the time and were struck on the head by falling debris and broken roof fragments.
Neighbours rescued the injured and took them to the Narsingdi sadar hospital. The on-duty emergency physician provided first aid and advised that they be taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Their relatives set off for Dhaka by ambulance shortly afterwards.
* More to follow …