Police officers in Khulna asked not to travel alone at night

Police in Khulna district have been instructed not to travel alone at night after a police inspector was seriously injured in a knife attack by muggers in Khulna city.

The directive was issued in an official letter signed by the superintendent of police of the District Special Branch (DSB) on Friday night.

The letter said special operations were under way in Rupsa, Terokhada, Dighalia and Batiaghata police station areas in response to the prevailing law and order situation and several recent incidents. It also noted recent attacks by criminals on law enforcement personnel.

In view of the overall situation, police personnel engaged in special operations and other duties were instructed not to travel alone at night to ensure their personal safety. Unit in-charges were asked to take the necessary measures.