Voting ends in Sylhet, Rajshahi cities

Voting in the elections to Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations ended on Wednesday afternoon. Voting began 8:00 am and continued uninterruptedly until 4:00 pm.

Elections in both city corporations were held peacefully with several stray incidents. Voter turnout was low in both cities. In Sylhet, 20 per cent votes were cast in the first 5 hours. Visiting several polling stations in Rajshahi, Prothom Alo correspondents found 26-33 per cent votes were cast.

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was used in all the polling centres of the two city corporations in the election. Technical glitch was reported in several centres with voters expressing dissatisfaction on EVMs.

More to follow…