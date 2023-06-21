Local News

City polls

Voting ends in Sylhet, Rajshahi cities

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
An election officer marks the left hand thumb of a voter with a permanent marker after ballot casting during the Sylhet City Corporation election in Nasiba Khatum Girls High School centre in Sylhet on 21 June 2023.
Tanvir Ahammed

Voting in the elections to Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations ended on Wednesday afternoon. Voting began 8:00 am and continued uninterruptedly until 4:00 pm.

Elections in both city corporations were held peacefully with several stray incidents. Voter turnout was low in both cities. In Sylhet, 20 per cent votes were cast in the first 5 hours. Visiting several polling stations in Rajshahi, Prothom Alo correspondents found 26-33 per cent votes were cast.

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was used in all the polling centres of the two city corporations in the election. Technical glitch was reported in several centres with voters expressing dissatisfaction on EVMs.

More to follow…

Read more from Local News
Post Comment