Rising Gumti River water leaves thousands in distress in Cumilla
The water level of the Gumti River in Cumilla has risen to 70 centimetres above the danger mark, submerging homes in the low-lying char areas and leaving thousands of residents in distress.
From Wednesday morning to 10:00 am on Thursday, the river's water level increased by 58 centimetres, worsening the situation.
Several cracks have been reported along the riverbanks, raising concerns of further breaches.
Continuous heavy rainfall in India's Tripura has contributed to the rising water levels in the Gumti River, according to sources from the Water Development Board.
At least 25 spots along the riverbanks in the Adarsha Sadar, Burichang, Brahmanpara, Debidwar, and Muradnagar upazilas are now at risk.
In addition, low-lying areas in the Chauddagram and Nangalkot upazilas of the district have been flooded. Homes, fish farms, and various projects have been inundated.
Heavy rainfall over the past few days has also caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Cumilla city.
Areas such as Chakbazar, Kandirpar, Salauddin Mor, Chartha, Thakurpara, DC Road, and Bagichagaon have experienced significant waterlogging, leading to disruption and hardship for residents.