Visit to martyr Abu Sayeed's grave
Youth votes must be reflected in elections: Jamaat ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has visited the grave of martyr Abu Sayeed, who was killed during the 2024 Anti-discrimination Student Movement.
On Saturday morning, he visited Abu Sayeed’s grave at Babanpur Jafarpara in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. At the time, he said that the votes of young people must be reflected in the upcoming election.
After visiting the grave, Shafiqur Rahman spoke with members of Abu Sayeed’s family. He paid tribute to Abu Sayeed’s sacrifice and bravery and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
At the time, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Insha Allah, we will continue our struggle to realise the dreams of Abu Sayeed and all martyrs. To fulfil the aspirations of the people, we want to move forward together to build a Bangladesh based on justice, fairness, and accountability.”
Addressing young and youth voters, the Jamaat ameer said, “I promise the youth—if Allah grants us the ability, we will build the Bangladesh you expect, Insha Allah. Handing over the key and leadership of this society to you, we will stand behind you to provide strength and courage. We will continue to give you our support and love.”
Calling on the youth to prepare for achieving the desired outcome in the upcoming election, Shafiqur Rahman further said, “Prepare yourselves so that your votes are reflected in the next election. You will cast your votes according to your choice. So that no one can disregard your votes, you must fight once again like warriors. You must snatch victory for the people. We believe our youth can do it.”
Those present at the time included Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Maulana Abdul Halim, central executive council member Maulana Momtaz Uddin, Jamaat-e-Islami–nominated Rangpur-6 constituency candidate Maulana Nurul Amin, Rangpur-4 constituency candidate and National Citizen Party member secretary Akhter Hossen, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir central secretary Sibgatullah, along with leaders of Jamaat and Shibir.
After visiting the grave, the Jamaat Ameer left by road for Palashbari in Gaibandha, where he will address an election rally.