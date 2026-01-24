Youth votes must be reflected in elections: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has visited the grave of martyr Abu Sayeed, who was killed during the 2024 Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

On Saturday morning, he visited Abu Sayeed’s grave at Babanpur Jafarpara in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. At the time, he said that the votes of young people must be reflected in the upcoming election.

After visiting the grave, Shafiqur Rahman spoke with members of Abu Sayeed’s family. He paid tribute to Abu Sayeed’s sacrifice and bravery and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.