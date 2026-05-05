BSF drone crashes inside Bangladesh, taken into BGB custody
A drone belonging to India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has fallen inside Bangladesh at the Mughalibari border in Burimari Union of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.
The incident, which occurred today, Tuesday noon, sparked panic among local residents.
According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB0 and local sources, the drone fell about 10 yards inside Bangladesh from Main Pillar 841/8S at the zero point area of the Mughalibari border.
Members of the BSF from India’s West Bengal-based 98 Himalaya Camp were recording video using the drone when it encountered a mechanical fault. At that time, after flying over the head of a person working in nearby land along the border, the drone crashed into a nearby cornfield.
Later, the person informed the local BGB, and members of the Teesta Battalion (61 BGB) went to the spot, recovered the drone, and took it into their custody.
Meanwhile, BSF members intensified patrolling in the border area to recover the drone, raising concern among the locals.
Lieutenant Colonel Syed Fazle Muneem, commanding officer of the Teesta Battalion (61 BGB), confirmed the matter. He said the recovered drone is currently in BGB custody and legal procedures regarding the matter are underway.
He further said that the BSF’s 98 Himalaya Camp has contacted the BGB, stating that one of their drones fell inside Bangladesh due to a mechanical fault and has requested its return. The matter has been informed to higher authorities, and further steps will be taken according to their instructions.