Suspected Nipah virus patient dies in Barishal

A suspected Nipah virus infected patient died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital Sunday noon.

The deceased is Md Polash, police constable son of Oliar Molla of Ghoramara village in Magura. He was posted to Pirojpur district police after joining the force in 2018.

Polash died while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital around 12:30pm, said AZM Imrul Kayes, head of the medicine unit of the hospital.