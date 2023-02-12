Suspected Nipah virus patient dies in Barishal

“On Saturday, he was admitted to Pirojpur hospital with fever. Later, he was brought to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and then shifted to the ICU of Medicine Unit-1 of the hospital around 5:30pm. Polash had also breathing difficulty,” Kayes added.
"As we suspect that he died of Nipah virus so we collected his blood sample and sent it to Dhaka on 11 February at 3:00pm. We will be confirmed whether Polash died of Nipah virus or not after getting the report,” he added.
According to icddr,b in Bangladesh, Nipah virus is usually acquired through consumption of date palm juice contaminated with bat saliva or urine.
On 29 January, health minister Zahid Maleque said a total of five people died of Nipah virus across the country this year.
Eight people were infected with Nipah virus and of them five people died.