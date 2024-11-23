Karnaphuli tunnel: Tk 4.5b 'seven-star' guesthouse is of no use 

The cost of the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram rose significantly due to a luxurious guesthouse under the project. The seven-star residential facility is now lying unused, while the tunnel is counting significant losses on a daily basis.

The guesthouse includes a 5,000-square-foot bungalow with six rooms, a swimming pool, and modern furnishings. According to the bridges division sources, the facility was constructed with consideration of potential visits of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Besides, a total of 30 rest houses were constructed there.

A whopping Tk 4.5 billion was spent to construct the facilities, but those did not begin operation due to manpower shortage.