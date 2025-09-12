From Chittagong Hill Tracts to DUCSU VP and GS

Both of them hail from the Chittagong Hill Tracts—one from Khagrachhari district, the other from Rangamati. Having grown up in the hill region, the two young men have now secured leadership positions in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU). One has been elected vice president (VP), the other general secretary (GS).

Shadik Kayem, who has been elected DUCSU vice president, comes from Nayanpur village in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila. His ancestral home, however, is in Satkania upazila of Chattogram. His father, a cloth trader, settled permanently in Khagrachhari nearly 40 years ago for business reasons.

Elected as GS, SM Farhad’s family resides in Gathachhara village of remote Maini union in Langadu upazila of Rangamati. His ancestral home is in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram. The family settled in Maini due to his father’s employment there.