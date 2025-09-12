From Chittagong Hill Tracts to DUCSU VP and GS
Both of them hail from the Chittagong Hill Tracts—one from Khagrachhari district, the other from Rangamati. Having grown up in the hill region, the two young men have now secured leadership positions in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU). One has been elected vice president (VP), the other general secretary (GS).
Shadik Kayem, who has been elected DUCSU vice president, comes from Nayanpur village in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila. His ancestral home, however, is in Satkania upazila of Chattogram. His father, a cloth trader, settled permanently in Khagrachhari nearly 40 years ago for business reasons.
Elected as GS, SM Farhad’s family resides in Gathachhara village of remote Maini union in Langadu upazila of Rangamati. His ancestral home is in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram. The family settled in Maini due to his father’s employment there.
According to family members and locals, Shadik Kayem studied up to Dakhil (equivalent to School Secondary Certificate or SSC) at the Baitush Sharaf Madrasah in Khagrachhari. After completing Dakhil there, he moved to the Baitush Sharaf Madrasa in Chattogram city for Alim (equivalent to Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC). Later, he enrolled in Political Science at Dhaka University. Shadik has five siblings. One of his sisters is married while a brother and a sister are studying at Chittagong University, while another sister is pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Khagrachhari Government College.
SM Farhad completed his Dakhil at the local Baitush Sharaf Jabbariyah Adarsha Madrasa. He too then moved to Chattogram city’s Baitush Sharaf Madrasa, where he passed Alim before enrolling in the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at Dhaka University.
Shadik Kayem is a former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit. He currently serves as publication secretary of the organisation’s central committee. Farhad, on the other hand, become the president of the Shibir Dhaka University unit earlier this year.
This correspondent visited Shadik’s home in Khagrachhari Sadar on Thursday afternoon. His father and other family members were in the house .Neighbours were also seen visiting the house to congratulate the family on Shadik’s victory.
Shadik’s father Md Abul Kashem said, “I am very proud that my son has been elected DUCSU VP. I am grateful to all who voted for him. I ask everyone to pray for him so he can fulfil his responsibilities properly. I always told my children to pursue higher education and do something good for the country and for our region.”
Neighbour Maya Rani Dey said, “Shadik’s success belongs to all the people of Khagrachhari. We are delighted by his victory. I have seen him since childhood—he and his siblings have always been polite and talented.” Another neighbour, Md Nizam Uddin, added, “Shadik’s victory has made us proud. We hope he will work for the betterment of the country and for the students.”
Md Abu Osman, principal of Khagrachhari Baitush Sharaf Madrasa, said, “Shadik passed his Dakhil from our madrasa. He was among the bright students, achieving good results in every class. His achievement is inspiring for other students of our madrasa as well.”
Meanwhile, news of SM Farhad’s victory also brought joy to his family and neighbours. His father, Hafez Maulana Forqan Ahmad, said, “Farhad is my elder son. He has been calm and gentle since childhood. After excelling in primary and junior scholarship exams, he achieved GPA-5 in Dakhil. Later, after completing Alim from Baitush Sharaf Madrasah in Chattogram, he got admitted to Dhaka University. His victory is a reflection of students’ trust and support. I pray he upholds that trust.”
Shibir had no scope for open politics on Dhaka University’s campus during the Awami League’s long 15-and-a-half-year rule. Incidents of beatings on suspicion of Shibir affiliation were frequent in various halls. After Shibir resumed open activities at the university last year, it came to light that Shadik Kayem had played a key behind-the-scenes role during the July uprising in planning and decision-making. His position as DU unit president also became known at that time. Farhad, meanwhile, has been active in several organisations, including Dhaka University Debating Society, Jasimuddin Hall Debating Club, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts Student Association.