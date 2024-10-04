Man flies aboard after killing wife
The Police Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman, who was founded dead at an abandoned brick field in Anwara upazila of Chattogram, using her fingerprints.
The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 23, wife of Yeasin Arafat, an expatriate living in Dubai.
The preliminary investigation has found that the woman was killed and husband Yeasin Arafat was involved in it and he flew aboard two days after she was killed, police said.
Earlier, the police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from an abandoned brick field near the office of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone on Thursday afternoon. Later, the PBI identified the deceased using fingerprints at night.
A case was filed with the Anwara police station over the killing.
Victim’s father Kamal Uddin told Prothom Alo, “My daughter’s husband took her to Anwara for a trip and he killed her there, dumped the body and went aboard.”
Police said the body was handed over to family after autopsy. Expatriate Yeasin Arafat was Amena Begum’s second husband. The couple has a child. She also had two children from her previous marriage. Since Yeasin Arafat’s did not accept their marriage, Amena Begum lived in Baklia Toktarpur of the Chattogram city.
Anwara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md. Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo that Yeasin Arafat is a Dubai expatriate and he returned home several days ago. Yeasin Arafat also married again without informing Amena Begum, and she learned it later. The couple had been in dispute over this issue.
Police initially confirmed Yeasin Arafat took Amena Begum to Anwara on the pretext of an invitation where he killed her. Two days later, Yeasin Arafat went to Dubai again. Manhunt was underway to arrest the other perpetrators, the OC added.