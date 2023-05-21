RUET student found dead

Police recovered the body of a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) from a hostel in Sadhur Mor area of the city on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was identified as Samiur Rahman, a 17th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of the university, confirmed the director of RUET Student Welfare office Md. Rabiul Awal.
Boalia police station officer-in-charge Suhrawardy Hossain said the student came from home a few days earlier.
“On information, we went to the spot and recovered the body and brought it to the hospital. The autopsy is going on at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital now. The cause of death will be known when the autopsy report will be available,” he said.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the body of Tanveer Fahad Rumi, a fourth year student of Mechanical Engineering department (18th batch) of the RUET, was found hanging in his room in Lieutenant Salim Hall.