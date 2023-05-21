RUET student found dead

Police recovered the body of a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) from a hostel in Sadhur Mor area of the city on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Samiur Rahman, a 17th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of the university, confirmed the director of RUET Student Welfare office Md. Rabiul Awal.