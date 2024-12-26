RMG workers block Chandra-Nabinagar highway in Gazipur
Workers of a readymade garment (RMG) factory blocked the Chandra-Nabinagar highway in Gazipur on Thursday, demanding payment of their outstanding wages for the past two months.
The blockade disrupted vehicular movement, but traffic between Dhaka and northern districts remained operational via an alternative route.
The agitated workers of Hardy Associates Ltd alleged that the factory authorities repeatedly promised to pay their arrears but failed to do so.
On 23 December, the factory was abruptly closed without settling the unpaid wages, leaving workers with no choice but to take to the streets.
Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Gazipur industrial police, said efforts were underway to clear the highway and restore normal traffic flow.
Blaming the factory authorities for the unrest, Mizanur Rahman said the workers were driven to protest due to negligence and unmet commitments by the management.