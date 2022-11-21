College girl ‘commits suicide’ after failing exam

Mouli hanged herself Sunday noon at her house on Sher-e-Bangla Nagar road, shortly after she returned home from college, said Azimul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Model police station.
She was later rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Mouli’s father Mosharef Hossain, also a college teacher, alleged that Mauli did not take any private tuition from math teacher of her college and so she was deliberately given poor marks in the exam.
Meanwhile, principal of the college prof Md Asad said, “If we find out about college teachers giving private tuitions, it will be notified to the education ministry.”
“We will investigate the matter if any complaint is lodged by the family,” said the officer-in-charge.