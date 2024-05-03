Agricultural labourers in search of work

Ayub Sarker is a farmer at Anantoram village in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur. He has borrowed money and cultivated boro rice crop. He is unable to run his family. Now he is planning to go to another region for work.

Dashgaon bazar is to the east-south, 3 kilometers away from Pirgachha sadar union. While visiting on 17 April, this correspondent talked to farmers Ayub, Mashiur Rahman and Hamidul Islam.

Ayub said, "We are a three-member family. There is no food at home. The family will not survive if I don't go to Dhaka or Cumilla."

Visiting Pirgachha, Kaunia, Gangachara and Badarganj of Rangpur for the last two weeks, it was found landless, marginal and agricultural farmers are leaving home for work. Most of them have gone to Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni.