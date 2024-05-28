CHT Regional Council kept inactive, alleges Santu Larma

In his speech, Rashed Khan Menon warned of conspiracies to undermine the peace accord and pointed out that the regional council is yet to have its operational regulation.

He further asserted that there has been Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation since 1900 to safeguard the special rights of the hill people and that no one can whimsically repeal or amend it. If any amendment or cancellation takes place, it would disrupt the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

Addressing the occasion, Kujendra Lal Tripura laid emphasis on implementation of the peace accord, saying that there are no alternatives to complete implementation of the peace accord to ensure coexistence in hills.

He also warned that the hill people will not accept the repeal of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation - 1900 and urged them to remain vocal in its defence.