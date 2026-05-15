Former army member ‘inspired by Neo JMB ideology’ arrested
Police have arrested a former member of the Bangladesh Army in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha Upazila on suspicion of being influenced by the ideology of the banned outfit Neo Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo JMB).
According to a statement issued today by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the arrested individual has been identified as Md Rahed Hossain Mahed, a dismissed former serviceman.
The DMP in a statement said Rahed Hossain is a suspect in a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka.
A team from the Counter Terrorism Investigation Division of the DMP conducted a special operation at around 1:45 am on Friday in the Islamnagar area of Shahjadpur union under Barlekha upazila in Maulvibazar, where he was arrested.