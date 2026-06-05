Bus recovered after plunging into Padma, passengers offloaded earlier

A bus that plunged into the Padma River at Rajbari’s Daulatdia ferry terminal was recovered nearly two and a half hours after the accident on Friday (5 June).

At around 12pm, a recovery vessel named Hamza of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) lifted the bus onto a K-type ferry Korobi at the terminal.

Earlier, at about 9:40am, the bus of SB Super Deluxe Paribahan lost control while attempting to board a ferry, broke through the ramp and fell into the Padma River from the pontoon. The driver and his assistant were quickly rescued and later admitted to hospital.