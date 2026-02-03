Chittagong Port: Deadlock as indefinite work stoppage called

Workers and employees at Chittagong Port have called an indefinite work stoppage. The programme has been announced in protest against the decision to lease the port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based company DP World.

Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Ibrahim Khokon, coordinators of the Chattogram Bandar Rakkha Sangram Parishad, announced the work stopgap at a press briefing beside the port building at around 3:00 pm today, Tuesday during by.

After observing an eight-hour work stoppage for three consecutive days since Saturday, a 24-hour work stoppage began at 8:00 am today. Before that programme ended, the protesters announced an indefinite work stoppage, further prolonging the ongoing deadlock.