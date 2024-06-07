Two Bangladeshi citizens missing for 21 days, fear looms in Chakma vicinity

The missing ones are – Chhoila Mong and Kya Mong Thoye Tanchangya, respectively, son and grandson of Chhusing Sya Tanchangya from the Chakma Palli in Whykong. Relatives alleged that the Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) kidnapped them.

Chhusing Sya Tanchangya said some ARSA terrorists kidnapped the duo at gunpoint from the Naf River. They lodged written complaints to the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in this regard, but are yet to receive any response.

"We do not know why they were kidnapped, when they will be returned, or if they are even alive. We need the help of RAB, BGB, and the police to rescue them,” he added.