AL leader's post blaming the healthcare system goes viral

Earlier on Thursday evening, Dhrirendranath Das, 58, a senior assistant teacher of Sakhipur PM Pilot Model Government School and College, died outside the Tangail General Hospital. He was left there in an open place near a drain for three hours after a fire broke out at the 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) of Tangail General Hospital around 3.00pm. Many of Dhirendranath’s students posted on Facebook alleging that their beloved teacher had died due to negligence.

It is learned that a high flow nasal cannula in the hospital’s ICU caught fire around 3.00pm on Thursday and the patients in the ICU rushed outside in panic. Dhirendranath Das only got a place near a drain outside the hospital.