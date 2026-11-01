House of witness in crimes against humanity case attacked in Sunamganj, counter-allegations raised

The house of a witness in a 1971 crimes against humanity case was attacked and vandalized in Shalla Upazila of Sunamganj, leaving five members of the family injured.

The incident took place at the house of Dulal Mia in Daulatpur village of the upazila on Thursday night. The family is preparing to lodge a formal case with the police station today, Sunday.

Dulal Mia is a prosecution witness in a case filed with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in 2016 over allegations of crimes against humanity.

His father, Mamud Mia, was martyred during the 1971 Liberation War, while his sister, Jamila Khatun, has been officially recognized as a Birangana.