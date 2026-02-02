Jamaat-e-Islami wants to turn the country into Afghanistan: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General and the party’s candidate for the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has said that Jamaat-e-Islami wants to turn the country into Afghanistan and push the nation backwards.
He made the remarks at an election rally in the Dholarhat area of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila around 11:30 am today, Monday.
Also, Mirza Fakhrul took part in public outreach and election rallies in several areas, including Jhaljhalipukur, Shimultali, Barrister Bazar and Shukanipara, Daluapara and Kalitola Bazar in Akhanagar union as well.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “Allegedly, the Ameer of Jamaat has made remarks against women—made offensive comments. I do not know the details, whether it’s true or false. But if he has said such things, then he is wrong. Women will never accept this.”
Referring to the same issue, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami has always been like this. “They do not want women to work. They say women should stay at home—why should they work? They have told women who work in garment factories that they cannot work more than five hours. If they do not work, how will they make a living?”
The secretary general then remarked that Jamaat-e-Islami wants to turn this country into Afghanistan and take it backwards.
Criticising Jamaat, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the war in 1971. The party did not cooperate with us in the Liberation War, it collaborated with the Pakistani army instead. Can we consider the country safe in their hands?”
Saying that a new opportunity has emerged in the country, he added, “We want to build this country as one of good governance, justice, fairness, and Hindu-Muslim harmony. That is why we are attaching great importance to this election.”
Highlighting Jamaat’s role in 1971, the BNP leader said, “We fought a war in 1971. In that war, hundreds of thousands of people were martyred, and more than ten million people fled to India. At that time, one political party colluded with the Pakistani occupying forces—that party was Jamaat-e-Islami. Are you afraid to say this? Do not be afraid.”
Addressing voters, Mirza Fakhrul said, “I have come to ask for your votes, and I have not come empty-handed. We will establish a medical college and a university in Thakurgaon. We will make the airport operational. We will build factories to create jobs for our youths. We will set up an EPZ. By fostering harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities, we will turn Thakurgaon into a model region.”
Former Thakurgaon district BNP vice-president Sultanul Ferdous, former joint general secretary Ansarul Haque, and Ruhia Thana BNP president were present during the public outreach.