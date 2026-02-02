Jamaat-e-Islami wants to turn the country into Afghanistan: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General and the party’s candidate for the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has said that Jamaat-e-Islami wants to turn the country into Afghanistan and push the nation backwards.

He made the remarks at an election rally in the Dholarhat area of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila around 11:30 am today, Monday.

Also, Mirza Fakhrul took part in public outreach and election rallies in several areas, including Jhaljhalipukur, Shimultali, Barrister Bazar and Shukanipara, Daluapara and Kalitola Bazar in Akhanagar union as well.