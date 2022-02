A wild elephant was found dead near the Gazni border of Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila early Saturday, forest officials said. This is the third carcass of a wild elephant found in the district within four months, reports UNB.

Quamrul Islam Akond, an officer of the Jhenaigati forest department, said the elephant was 10-11 years old. Locals first spotted the carcass of the elephant in Halchatigram and informed the forest department.