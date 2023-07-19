KNF agrees to ceasefire after two and a half hours meeting

The new armed group of Chittagong Hill Tracks, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has agreed to a ceasefire in the hill areas.

The KNF made the agreement ceasefire at a meeting with the members of the peace committee formed by the district council on Wednesday. The meeting started at 11:00am and continued for two and a half hours.

Peace committee spokesperson Kanchenjoy Tanchangya said both sides also agreed to continue peace talks.