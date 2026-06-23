Pinki Saha takes over as Sylhet DC after transfer of Sarwar Alam
Sylhet’s outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Alam has handed over his responsibilities a day after an official order of his transfer, officials said on Monday.
He is scheduled to leave Sylhet on Tuesday.
In his absence, Additional Deputy Magistrate Pinki Saha will serve as the acting Deputy Commissioner until a new DC is appointed.
Pinki Saha confirmed the development to the media on Monday night.
According to the district administration, she will carry out routine administrative duties to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the district administration during the interim period.
“On Monday around 5:00 pm, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner handed over his responsibilities to me. I will be performing routine duties as acting DC for now. I seek everyone’s cooperation,” Pinki Saha said.
Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification transferring DC Md Sarwar Alam and appointing him as a Deputy Secretary (attached) to the ministry. Following the order, he began the process of handing over responsibilities and preparinfeg to leave Sylhet.