Two die, five members of an expat family found unconscious in Sylhet

Two members of an UK expatriate family died at a hospital in Sylhet after five members of the family were found unconscious at rented house in Osmaninagar upazila of the district Tuesday morning, said police, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 50, and his 16-year-old son Mahikul Islam.

Rafiqul Islam’s wife Hosne Ara Begum, 45, his son Sadiqul Islam, 25 and daughter Samira Islam, 20, are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH).