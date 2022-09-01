Police-BNP men clash in Manikganj, 30 injured

At least 30 people including three policemen and two journalists were injured as BNP men clashed with police in Manikganj.

As many as 25 activists of BNP and its associate bodies were injured during the clash.

The clash took place in Khalpar area at around 11:00am on Thursday.

The injured policemen include officer-in-charge of Sadar police station Abdur Rouf Sarkar.