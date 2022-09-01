Police-BNP men clash in Manikganj, 30 injured

The police fired tear shell canisters to quell the situation.
BNP said police detained five of its activists. No version of police was available regarding the arrest.
Police and BNP sources said district unit BNP organised a discussion meeting and doa mahfil marking the 44th founding anniversary of the party.
BNP men were heading towards the party office from South Seora area around 10:45am. An altercation ensued as police intercepted the BNP men at Khalpar area. Police charged baton as BNP men tried to advance defying police.
Police at that point chased the BNP men while BNP activists started hurling brickbats to them. OC Abdur Rouf, constables Sakhawat Hossain and Md Shahin and Independent Television correspondent RS Manjur Rahman and Banglanews24.com correspondent Sajedur Rahman were injured during the clash.
District unit BNP general secretary SA Jinnah Kabir said three among the 25 injured are in critical condition.
Police detained five BNP men from the spot, said the BNP leader.
Assistant superintendent of police (Sadar circle) Bhaskar Saha said they would appraise of the incident later.
Sadar police station’s OC said the two injured constables were admitted to the hospital.