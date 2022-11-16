BSF 'kills' farmer after 'picking' from paddy field  

The victim’s wife Morium, locals and police said the BSF picked him up from his cropland, saying that he was a member of a smuggling group while he was harvesting paddy on Sunday afternoon.
Morium alleged that the BSF members punched, kicked and beat him while he tried to resist them. At one stage sounds of three rounds of bullet were heard there.
Local government representative Nizam Uddin said members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF held meetings for three times on Monday over the matter, but the BSF from their side denied the allegation of picking him up.
Arifur Rahman, commandant of the BGB-4 battalion, said they came to know through locals that the BSF left the body of the farmer in Indian territory, which is around 100 yards away from the border fence.
"We came to know that the BSF took away him from his cropland when he was working there on Sunday afternoon," he said.
Syeda Shamsad Begum, upazila nirbahi officer, said the BGB and police were jointly working to recover the body from the border.