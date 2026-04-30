Haor farmers rush to harvest as sunshine brings relief after 4 days of rain

Farmers have been busy harvesting and threshing crops since Thursday morning as the sun reappeared in Kishoreganj after four consecutive days of rain.

This has brought some relief to farmers who had been worried about their boro paddy.

Field visits from morning to noon on Thursday in different areas of Nikli, Karimganj, and Bajitpur of Kishoreganj showed workers cutting ripe paddy in the fields.

The harvested paddy is being transported to threshing yards by trucks and other vehicles, both large and small.

Farmers are also turning over the paddy stacked in the yards to dry in the sun.

Many were seen spreading wet straw on roads and open fields for drying. A sense of relief has returned among farmers, and activity is visible everywhere.