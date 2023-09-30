AL men carries out attacks for forbidding parking on upazila premises, UNO assaulted too

Awami League leaders and activists have carried out attacks on government employees and Ansar members as they (AL leaders and activists) have been asked not to park vehicles on upazila parishad premises.

Six people have been injured in the incident.

Awami League leaders and activists also assaulted upazila nirbahi officer at the time. Later they threw brick chips at the UNO office. Police charged baton to bring the situation under control.

The incident took place at Kaliganj sadar upazila parishad premises on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said in presence and at the instigation of Kaliganj upazila's Moktarpur union Awami League president and Moktarpur union parishad chairman Alamgir Hossain, 10 to 12 people led by Moktarpur union Awami League member Zakir Hossain and union Jubo League organising secretary Foysal Fakir carried out the attack.