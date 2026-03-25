Bus carrying 40 passengers plunges into Padma River from Daulatdia ferry ghat pontoon

A Dhaka-bound passenger bus waiting to cross the river at the Daulatdia terminal in Goaland Upazila of Rajbari fell into the Padma River after being hit by a ferry.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, around 5:15 PM, in front of Daulatdia ferry terminal number three. The bus had approximately 40 passengers and had departed from Rajbari.

In a message, the Fire Service stated that a bus carrying passengers fell into the Padma River while boarding the ferry. A diving team from the Fire Service is working on the scene, and more divers are on the way from the Dhaka headquarters.

Md Monir Hossain, the transportation terminal supervisor in charge at the Daulatdia ferry terminal, said that the Sohardya Transport's passenger bus arrived at terminal number three shortly after five in the afternoon. At that time, a ferry at the terminal left for Paturia in Manikganj with vehicles.