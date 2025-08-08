'Criminal' threatens shopkeeper: I’m Raihan, I’ll blow your head off
Raihan is known as a close associate of another alleged criminal, “Chhoto Sajjad”, who is currently in jail. Chhoto Sajjad is reportedly an associate of “Boro Sajjad”, an accused fugitive living abroad. This group is accused of extortion, murder, and other serious crimes.
“I’m Raihan, the second accused in the Dhakaiya Akbar murder case, I’ll blow your head off... Did you see how Akbar’s body was lying on the sea beach? You’ll also end up like that.”
This is how Mohammad Raihan, a suspected criminal facing 13 cases threatened a pharmacy owner based in Chattogram’s Kalurghat area over the phone on 25 July. Since then, the shopkeeper has been living in fear. Police say efforts are underway to arrest Raihan.
As recently as last Friday, a trader in the Mohra area under Chandgaon Police Station was shot over extortion demands. The injured man named Md Yunus, is a trader of dredging machine used for excavating sand from the river. He is currently being treated in hospital.
On 13 July this year, some CCTV footage went viral showing a man in a burqa shooting and fleeing after killing Jubo Dal leader Mohammad Selim at Ishan Bhatter Haat in Kadalpur Union of Raozan. Raihan is suspected of involvement in that killing as well.
Sajjad Ali, the fugitive known as Boro Sajjad, was an accused in the much-publicised case of the murder of eight Chhatra League leaders in Chattogram in 2000. Although he was sentenced to death in the initial trial, he was later acquitted by a higher court.
Known as a former Islami Chhatra Shibir cadre, he has at least 17 cases against him involving murder, firearms, and extortion charges. Though currently abroad, his operations continue through Chhoto Sajjad’s gang in areas such as Bayezid Bostami, Panchlaish, Chandgaon, and Hathazari. Raihan is reportedly one of the top leaders now leading this gang from the outside.
Since 5 August last year, Raihan has been implicated in 13 different cases, with six murder cases including double murders, in the city and the district.
The recent threat made to the Kalurghat pharmacy owner was linked to an incident from the night before. A scuffle had broken out in front of the shop that night, following an argument between the shopkeeper and a customer. Raihan later phoned the shopkeeper accusing him of orchestrating an attack on his associates.
While threatening the shopkeeper, he repeatedly identified himself as an accused in the Dhakaiya Akbar murder case and asked whether the shopkeeper was familiar with the "goons" of Chattogram. He challenged the man to “ask Sajjad Bhai” if he didn’t know who Raihan was.
In response, the shopkeeper said that a crowd of bystanders had gathered out of curiosity during the argument. These people assaulted Raihan’s associates, and he did not know any of them.
The phone call between Raihan and the shopkeeper lasted for 5 minutes and 39 seconds. From the start of the call, Raihan used abusive language towards the shopkeeper and demanded that those involved in the beating be brought to him, or else he threatened to kill the shopkeeper.
The threatened shopkeeper named Md Ridwan, has not lodged any general diary (GD) entry or case with the police. When asked, he said, “I didn’t file a GD, but the police are aware of the matter.”
When contacted Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aftab Uddin confirmed Prothom Alo, “The person who threatened the businessman in Kalurghat over the phone is criminal Raihan. Police operations are ongoing to arrest him. Those involved in the Mohra shooting incident also belong to Sajjad and Raihan’s group.”
Raihan is an accused in the murder case of alleged criminal Akbar Ali, alias Dhakaiya Akbar, who was shot dead in broad daylight at Patenga Sea Beach on 23 May. Before dying, Akbar reportedly told hospital staff that Raihan had shot him.
According to police sources, Raihan met Chhoto Sajjad in jail while being held in a case involving attempted murder. After both were released on bail following 5 August last year, Raihan reportedly became increasingly reckless under Chhoto Sajjad’s influence. Since Sajjad's recent re-arrest, Raihan has allegedly taken over control of the gang’s weapons cache.
Attempts were made to reach Mohammad Raihan several times for his comment about the allegation of threatening the trader, but his phone was found switched off.
Apart from that there are allegations of Raihan’s involvement in several other crimes including a double murder in Bakalia on 30 March, the killing of Jubo Dal activist Ibrahim in Raozan’s Gazipara on 22 April, the murders of Md Masud and Md Anis in West Kuwaish on 29 August last year, and the murder of building material trader Md Tahsin in Chandgaon on 21 September.