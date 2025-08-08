'Criminal' threatens shopkeeper: I’m Raihan, I’ll blow your head off

“I’m Raihan, the second accused in the Dhakaiya Akbar murder case, I’ll blow your head off... Did you see how Akbar’s body was lying on the sea beach? You’ll also end up like that.”

This is how Mohammad Raihan, a suspected criminal facing 13 cases threatened a pharmacy owner based in Chattogram’s Kalurghat area over the phone on 25 July. Since then, the shopkeeper has been living in fear. Police say efforts are underway to arrest Raihan.

Raihan is known as a close associate of another alleged criminal, “Chhoto Sajjad”, who is currently in jail. Chhoto Sajjad is reportedly an associate of “Boro Sajjad”, an accused fugitive living abroad. This group is accused of extortion, murder, and other serious crimes.

As recently as last Friday, a trader in the Mohra area under Chandgaon Police Station was shot over extortion demands. The injured man named Md Yunus, is a trader of dredging machine used for excavating sand from the river. He is currently being treated in hospital.