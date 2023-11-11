Azad who stuffed 43 ballots in 57 seconds is in police custody

The police have detained former Chhatra League leader Azad Hossain, who came into limelight after stuffing 43 ballots in 57 seconds. He is now in the custody of Chandraganj police station. Some men identifying themselves as members of the detective branch (DB) of police picked him up on Friday morning, claimed the family members.

Confirming his detention, Chandraganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Tahidul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Azad Hossain is in our custody now. Details regarding this will be provided later.”