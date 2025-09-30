‘So many tricks in money laundering’: Finance adviser’s stark realisation

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said that companies are smarter than the government, and that is why they have been able to launder so much money.

“Now I am realising how many types of tricks are used in money laundering,” he said.

The finance adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the academic activities of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Institute in Paltan, Dhaka on Monday.

A seminar titled “Financial Transparency in the Corporate Sector” was also held at the event organised by ERF.