8 remanded in triple murder case in Muradnagar
A Cumilla court has placed eight accused on a three-day remand each in connection with the killing of three members of a family in Karoi Bari area of Muradnagar upazila.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Muminul Haque passed the order when the eight accused, were produced before the Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-11 around 11:30 am under tight security, said Court Inspector Sadekur Rahman.
Detective Branch, which is now investigating the case, sought a seven-day remand for each of the suspects, said Cumilla DB Officer-in-Charge Md Abdullah.
Earlier, the DB took over investigation of the sensational triple murder that took place on 4 July.
Three people --Roksana Begum Ruby, her daughter Jonaki Akter, and son Russel Mia -- were beaten and hacked to death allegedly by a mob in their home following accusations of drug trading.
Roksana’s elder daughter Rikta Akter later filed a murder case with Bangra Police Station naming 38 people and accusing 25 unidentified ones.
The court recorded the confessional statement of one of the prime suspects, Bachchu Miah under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
On 6 July, police produced six accused- Bachchu Miah, Robiul Awal, Atikur Rahman, Bayez Master, Dulal, and Akash—before the Cumilla court.
Their bail pleas were rejected and they were sent to jail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-5 Judge Siddiq Azad.
On July 5, army personnel handed over two other accused—Nazimuddin Babul and Sabir Ahmed—to police who were later produced in court. Judicial Magistrate Muminul Haque also ordered their imprisonment.