8 remanded in triple murder case in Muradnagar

A Cumilla court has placed eight accused on a three-day remand each in connection with the killing of three members of a family in Karoi Bari area of Muradnagar upazila.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Muminul Haque passed the order when the eight accused, were produced before the Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-11 around 11:30 am under tight security, said Court Inspector Sadekur Rahman.