Bangladeshi youth detained by BSF

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night detained a Bangladeshi named Rashedul Mia (25) near Kurigram's Roumari border.
He was held at around 8:00 pm near international pillar no. 1056 at Chhatkaraibari village in Dantbhanga union of Roumari upazila, reports UNB.
He lived in the same village and is the son of Abul Hossain. The detention was confirmed by Md Mizanur Rahman Mizan, UP member of Dantbhanga union.
Advertisement
According to local sources, Rashedul Mia went to the border to smuggle cattle from India when he was held by the BSF members of Gutalu camp in India.
Jamalpur-35 BGB camp Naweb Subadar Mizanur Rahman said they were trying to contact the BSF after receiving information about Rashedul's detention from his family.
Post Comment