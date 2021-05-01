Bangladeshi youth detained by BSF

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night detained a Bangladeshi named Rashedul Mia (25) near Kurigram's Roumari border.

He was held at around 8:00 pm near international pillar no. 1056 at Chhatkaraibari village in Dantbhanga union of Roumari upazila, reports UNB.

He lived in the same village and is the son of Abul Hossain. The detention was confirmed by Md Mizanur Rahman Mizan, UP member of Dantbhanga union.