Barguna: Poverty increasing due to livelihood crisis

Milon Talukdar along with wife Pari Begum catch shrimp fry in the Baleshwar river. Someday they earn Tk 100-150 selling the shrimp fry. Some days they earn nothing.

In 2007 the devastating cyclone Sidr started from the Baleshwar river near the village Padma of Patharghata upazila in Barguna. This village is 12 kilometers away from Patharghata upazila sadar. While visiting the area on 23 April, it was evident from the ravaged embankment and uprooted kewra trees that the scar inflicted by Sidr has not yet healed.

Milon Talukdar, nearly 50 years old, was sitting on the banks of the river. He is a boatman of a trawler used for fishing in the deep sea, but he has not fishing in the sea for one and half months.

He said, "The condition of the sea is not good. Storms start brewing all of a sudden. I am afraid."

Milon took a 66-decimal plot of land on lease for Tk 20,000 a year. He harvested only ten maunds of paddy as saline water entered the land last Aman season. His losses led him to take a loan of Tk 60,000 from an NGO.

Milon and his wife Pari Begum catch shrimp fry in the Baleswar river.

They lost their children during cyclone Sidr.

She said, "There is no work. How can our family survive? We are in a crisis."

According to the district administration, about 900,000 people live in Barguna. Paddy and fish are the main source of income of the people of this locality. Locals said there is hardly any alternative employment. The government is not paying any attention to this. The livelihood crisis has gripped the coastal district. Poverty is increasing.

Fishermen, day labourers, NGO workers and government officials in Barguna sadar, Amtali and Patharghata speak of a livelihood crisis in the locality.

In 2020, the National Institute of Population Research and Training and icddr,b, in a joint study said the rate of poverty in Barguna increased to 54.5 per cent.

According to the study, the highest rate of poverty in the country is in Patuakhali district near Barguna. Kurigram is in the second position while Barguna in the third.