BCL leader holds a Facebook Live session from exam hall

At one point Monir asked the student sitting beside him, “What have you written, let me see?” The video showed that he has written, “We want A+ without writing anything.”

He further said, “There is an aunty giving exam over there. The vice-chairman has seen our video, the vice-chairman has commented, stop chatting and start writing on the exam scripts. MP sir is also watching it, he and the vice-chairman are on the same motorcycle.”

Addressing the people watching his live session, Monir said, “Such a nice exam hall and we are giving our exams here. Hey, you guys won’t ever get a chance in your lives to sit for an exam like this, see there Salam is also here. I am here live from the exam hall, from Kaliganj upazila Chhatra League I want to welcome everyone. We will get A+, the madams are telling us everything. In the exam sheet in the slot for group I have written, “MP Anar group”. Even Joy has written the same thing.” At one point in the video he pointed at the invigilator and said, “Madam, would you like to say something in my live?”