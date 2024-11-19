Abu Sayeed murder case: Ex-proctor of Rokeya University arrested
Former proctor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Shariful Islam, has been arrested in connection with a case filed over the killing of Abu Sayeed during the quota reform movement of Students Against Discrimination on 16 July.
Superintendent of police at the Police Bureau of Investigation in Rangpur, ABM Zakir Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case, confirmed this to Prothom Alo Tuesday morning.
The PBI official said as specific evidence the plaintiff submitted video footage and other documents to the court in the form of a statement.
Informing Prothom Alo that Shariful Islam was arrested around 9:00 pm Monday for the sake of the investigation of the case, he said the former proctor will be produced before the court today.
Shariful Islam’s wife Tasnim told Prothom Alo this morning that a team of plainclothesmen of the PBI came to Shariful’s in-law’s home at Alamnagar in Rangpur after 7:00 pm and took him for questioning.
She questioned why her husband was detained without any arrest warrant.
Abu Sayeed was killed during the quota reform movement of Students Against Discrimination in Rangpur on 16 July.
His elder brother Ramjan Ali on 18 August filed a case against 17 people including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rangpur range Abdul Baten and former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Md Moniruzzaman.