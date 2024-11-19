Abu Sayeed murder case: Ex-proctor of Rokeya University arrested

The PBI official said as specific evidence the plaintiff submitted video footage and other documents to the court in the form of a statement.

Informing Prothom Alo that Shariful Islam was arrested around 9:00 pm Monday for the sake of the investigation of the case, he said the former proctor will be produced before the court today.

Shariful Islam’s wife Tasnim told Prothom Alo this morning that a team of plainclothesmen of the PBI came to Shariful’s in-law’s home at Alamnagar in Rangpur after 7:00 pm and took him for questioning.