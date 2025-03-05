RU recruits candidate in class one job before graduation

The vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University, Saleh Hasan Naqib, has appointed a candidate to a class one job on an ad hoc basis at the university’s ICT center before the publication of his graduation results.

The appointment was made on 18 November, as per an office order signed by the university’s acting registrar, Professor Iftikharul Alam Masud.

According to the order, the candidate – Momen Khandaker Opi – was recruited as an assistant programmer of the ICT center for six months on an ad hoc basis, with a salary range of Tk 22,000-53,060. The appointment took effect immediately.