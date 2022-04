Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday detained four drug peddlers with 50,755 yaba pills worth Tk 15 million (1.5 crore) from Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

The detainees were identified as Md Shahjahan, 41, Md Ekramul Hossain, 25, Md Dabir Ahmed, 28 and Md Yeasin, 21.