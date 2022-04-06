BGB’s intervention halts Ashrayan project work in Panchagarh

Work to construct homes for the underprivileged under Prime Minister’s Ashrayan Project in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh had to be halted almost as soon as it got underway on Tuesday, following a late intervention by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claiming ownership over the land.

Construction of the homes for the landless, on a stretch of land along the highway adjacent to Dahuk river in Buraburi union of Tentulia, was inaugurated on Tuesday, reports UNB.