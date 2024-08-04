Police-protesters clashes in Bogura kill 3

One of the deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 22, from Kahalu upazila in Bogura.

Thousands of protesters have blocked several important roads and lit fires since the morning responding to the call of noncooperation by the Students Against Demonstration, the platform that led the job quota reform movement.

Bogura town and Dupchachia upazila are the hotspots of the clashes between the police and the protesters.