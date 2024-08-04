Police-protesters clashes in Bogura kill 3
At least three people died in bullet injuries and over 35 sustained injuries including bullet wounds as gunfire was opened at a programme of the Students Against Demonstration (SAD) in Bogura Sunday.
Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College deputy director Abdul Wadud confirmed two deaths while a physician of private Swadesh Hospital confirmed the third death.
One of the deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 22, from Kahalu upazila in Bogura.
Thousands of protesters have blocked several important roads and lit fires since the morning responding to the call of noncooperation by the Students Against Demonstration, the platform that led the job quota reform movement.
Bogura town and Dupchachia upazila are the hotspots of the clashes between the police and the protesters.
Leaders and activists of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) took to the streets in the morning but fled as the protesters chased them.
Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College deputy director Abdul Wadud said alongside the two deaths in bullet injuries, many other injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The physician on duty at the private Swadesh Hospital said one was killed in gunshot injuries while 10-15 more bullet hit people were undergoing treatment.
Also, over 20 injured were taken to the two hospitals.
Bogura police super Zakir Hasan said, “I don’t know whether anyone died. The protesters attacked a police station and have been attacking the police. The police are working to disperse them.”