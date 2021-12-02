Biman flight with 42 on board makes emergency landing over landing gear problem

They also said there was a problem with the landing gear of the aircraft. That meant the airport authorities had to take some special precautions to prepare the landing strip for a safe landing. During this intervening period, the plane was forced to circle overhead for some time, the sources added.
The pilots also took one attempt to size up the landing they would have to execute. After receiving the signal from the control room, they went ahead and landed the plane relatively safely.
Omar Faruq, assistant manager of Biman Bangladesh, said that there was a problem in the landing gear of the aircraft and that's why it made an emergency landing. However, the first landing attempt was not successful.
He added that there were some 42 passengers on the flight. It had left Dhaka at 8.45pm for Chattogram airport.