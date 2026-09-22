Chhatra Dal leader expelled after 'posting apology to those he sought votes for sheaf of paddy'

Jamalpur district Chhatra Dal joint general secretary Zakirul Haque has been expelled after posting on Facebook, “I apologise to those I asked to vote for the sheaf of paddy. I beg you, brothers, please don’t send me any more messages or call me.”

It was stated in a notice issued on Monday night, signed by central Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Jahangir Alam. It said Zakirul Haque had been expelled from his organisational post based on specific allegations of violating organisational discipline. He is a resident of Madarganj upazila.