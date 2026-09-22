Chhatra Dal leader expelled after 'posting apology to those he sought votes for sheaf of paddy'
Jamalpur district Chhatra Dal joint general secretary Zakirul Haque has been expelled after posting on Facebook, “I apologise to those I asked to vote for the sheaf of paddy. I beg you, brothers, please don’t send me any more messages or call me.”
It was stated in a notice issued on Monday night, signed by central Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Jahangir Alam. It said Zakirul Haque had been expelled from his organisational post based on specific allegations of violating organisational discipline. He is a resident of Madarganj upazila.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Zakirul Haque said he had asked people to vote for the sheaf of paddy during the election. Many of them had voted for the sheaf of paddy.
Later, following the fuel price hike, some of them had sent him text messages and called him to express negative reactions. He said he just highlighted their anger and suffering in his Facebook post.
Saying that he had no regrets about being expelled over the Facebook post, Zakirul said, “If I am expelled for speaking on behalf of the people of the country, I believe I have done nothing wrong. Is it a crime to speak in favour of the people of the country?”
However, district Chhatra Dal president Atikul Islam believes the decision to expel Zakirul was justified. He said Zakirul had been expelled over allegations of violating party discipline.