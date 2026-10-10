Driver lured schoolgirl with promise of a shortcut, then raped and killed her: Police

The Class-VII student (15) whose body was recovered from a paddy field in Cumilla, had taken a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road to return home, police said.

The driver Sumon Mia (35) took her to an isolated area, claiming that he was taking a shortcut. He then raped and killed her.

Sumon Mia has been arrested in connection with the case, according to Police.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that Sumon was solely involved in the rape and murder. During interrogation, Sumon confessed to his involvement in the killing.

An iPhone used by the girl was also recovered based on information he provided.