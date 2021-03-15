Local News

BLAST official indicted in BGB’s defamation case

Prothom Alo English Desk
Cox's Bazar
A Cox's Bazar court on Monday framed charges against an employee of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) in a Tk 1 billion (100 crore) defamation case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The charges were framed in the court of senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah, reports UNB.

BGB counsel Md Sazzadul Karim said they have the audio recording of defamatory remarks made by BLAST official Farzana.

Defence counsel Abdur Sukkur said they would file a review case against the order.

On 8 October last year, BGB-2 members in Damdamiya check-post of Teknaf searched a female employee of BLAST. She later accused the BGB troopers of raping her.

But no sign of rape was found in medical test. Later, BGB filed the defamation case against the BLAST official on 10 November.

Police submitted a probe report on 22 November.

