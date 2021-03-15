BLAST official indicted in BGB’s defamation case

A Cox's Bazar court on Monday framed charges against an employee of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) in a Tk 1 billion (100 crore) defamation case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The charges were framed in the court of senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah, reports UNB.

BGB counsel Md Sazzadul Karim said they have the audio recording of defamatory remarks made by BLAST official Farzana.

Defence counsel Abdur Sukkur said they would file a review case against the order.